April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol man arrested for burglary and violent attack

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old Limassol resident for a case of burglary, malicious damage and assault with grievous bodily harm, under investigation. 

According to police statement, the 56-year-old victim, who is being treated for injuries at Limassol general hospital, called the police around 1 am.

The victim reported that while he was asleep at home, three hooded men whose faces were not visible, broke into his house. Subsequently, the alleged perpetrators beat him, vandalised the house and fled.

The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital, where the doctor on duty determined he had a broken nose, chest injuries, a bloody eye, and facial lacerations, and he was kept for treatment.

Police secured testimony against the 52-year-old and a judicial arrest warrant was issued against him.

The suspect was located on Tuesday afternoon and arrested while investigations continue.

