April 17, 2023

New Akamas bird and flora visitor centre completed

Akamas region’s bird and flora information centre has been completed, the Paphos municipality has announced.

The aim of the centre is to showcase Akamas region wildlife as well as the community of Kathikas, where the centre is located.

According to Paphos District Officer Mary Lambrou, the project, covering 210 square metres, includes informational and exhibit areas, a reception, an office, a shop, amenities, and a kitchen.

Both interior and exterior areas are disabled-friendly, offering comfortable viewing and easy access.

The renovation of the old Spe building granted to the Kathikas community council was achieved at a total cost of €299,998 plus VAT (€356,997.62), covered by state funds.

The works were undertaken by architects Loucaides & Philippou, contractors CSG Neokleous Brothers and designers The Camassa Touch Ltd.

