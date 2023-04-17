April 17, 2023

Woman punched in face by burglar, police catch suspect

Police, late on Sunday, arrested a burglar caught in the act in Limassol.

According to an official statement, shortly after 11pm police received a call from a 54-year-old woman who had noticed an unknown man inside her residence.

The hooded suspect attacked the woman, punching her in the face, repeatedly shouting the word “money” at her in English. Th woman started screaming and the attacker ran away.

Police examined the scene and searched the area to identify the perpetrator. Following a tip-off, a 30-year-old man was located in the yard of another house and was intercepted by members of the immediate response team.

The suspect was found in possession of €2,960 in cash, a five-and-a-half-centimeter folding knife, a screwdriver and three keys. Also found in his possession were 12 firecrackers and 5.5g of cannabis.

Police arrested the man for illegal possession of property, burglary tools, explosives and a knife.

Limassol CID carried collected samples of what are believed to be blood stains found on his clothes and lab tests results are awaited.

During the sweep of the area, police located a hood which was also taken for testing.

The 54-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Limassol general hospital, where the medical tests revealed that she had suffered a brain bleed and nasal bone fracture. According to the doctors on duty her condition is out of danger.

