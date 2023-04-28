April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
21st Cyprus Film Days comes to a close

By Eleni Philippou
As April wraps up, so does the 21st Cyprus Film Days IFF, concluding this Saturday at the Rialto Theatre, renewing its rendezvous with the cinephile audience of Cyprus in April 2024.

The curtain falls with one final screening: EO, the Oscar contender and Cannes-awarded hymn to the natural world directed by Polish veteran director Jerzy Skolimowski paying tribute to Robert Bresson, exploring the world through the eyes of a donkey.

The closing ceremony will follow immediately after the screening, curated by Dimitris Chimonas and Sessions, and presented by actress and performer Elena Kallinikou. The brief and concise performance will aesthetically embrace the concept of the opening ceremony, blurring the line between audience and spectacle.

During the awards ceremony, the Glocal Images International Competition prizes will be presented and announced by the five-member international jury consisting of French film director Julie Bertuccelli as the jury president, and accompanied by talent agent Georg Georgi (Germany), head of Berlinale’s Generation Sebastian Markt, Associate Curator of Film at MoMA Sophie Cavoulacos (USA) and Cypriot film director Yianna Americanou.

Films compete for the following awards: Best Film Award, Special Jury Award, Best Director Award and Authorwave Award, and honorary distinctions. The Audience Award will also be announced and presented to the festival’s most popular film as voted by the viewers. A closing party with DJ Nana will follow right after the awards ceremony.

 

21st Cyprus Film Days IFF

Closing ceremony of annual festival. April 29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.cyprusfilmdays.com

