A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UCLan Cyprus and NetShop ISP

UCLan Cyprus, the British University of Cyprus, and NetShop ISP, a leading provider of data centre services and server hosting, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 8, 2023. This partnership establishes a framework for collaboration, fostering joint activities of mutual interest.
On behalf of UCLan Cyprus, the MoU was signed by the Rector of the University, Professor Irene Polycarpou, and on behalf of NetShop ISP, by the CEO, Stefano Sordini. This MoU paves the way for a synergistic relationship that will benefit students and facilitate curriculum development. By gaining practical experience, exposure to industry practices, advanced tools, and technologies, students will enhance their employability, professional awareness and networking opportunities.
Specifically, the Head of the School of Sciences and Associate Professor in Computing Dr Nearchos Paspallis, and the Course Leader of BSc (Hons) Computing Dr Louis Nisiotis highlighted that: “The collaboration between UCLan Cyprus and NetShop ISP creates a synergy that will support our curriculum development, enable our students to gain practical experience and be exposed to industry practices, advanced tools and technologies, enhance their employability, increase their professional awareness and develop network opportunities. This collaboration strengthens our ongoing efforts for establishing interactions between the industry and the academic community, creating the premises for joint research projects, knowledge sharing and innovation.”
NetShop ISP, known for its award-winning data centre services and privately-owned infrastructure in multiple countries, including Cyprus, offers high-speed connectivity, low-latency hosting, and cloud scalability. Their expertise in serving industries such as finance, online gambling, gaming, e-commerce, media streaming, and blockchain since 2004 makes them an ideal partner for the British University of Cyprus.
The collaboration between UCLan Cyprus and NetShop ISP is an important step in bringing academia and the industry closer together, creating opportunities for joint projects, research, and knowledge exchange.
About NetShop ISP
NetShop ISP is an award-winning provider of data centre services and server hosting. With privately-owned infrastructure in multiple countries, they deliver high-speed connectivity, low-latency hosting, cloud scalability, and organizational flexibility. Serving industries since 2004, NetShop ISP has earned prestigious accolades, including Best Services Provider of the Year and Best iGaming Service Provider, and holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.
For more information, visit the official website.
About UCLan Cyprus
UCLan Cyprus is the first Branch Campus of the University of Central Lancashire, offering a unique and innovative educational experience. Accredited by the UK Quality Assurance Agency and the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA), UCLan Cyprus grants double-awarded degrees recognised across Europe and beyond.
For more information, visit the official website.