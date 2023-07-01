July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1Sport

Verstappen wins Austrian F1 sprint race

By Reuters News Service00
austrian grand prix
Red Bull star Max Verstappen took a dominant win in the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix

Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with a Saturday sprint race in a Red Bull one-two at the Austrian Grand Prix to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

Verstappen took the chequered flag 21.048 seconds clear of Perez in the 24 lap, 100km, standalone race with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing third.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth with Nico Hulkenberg sixth for Haas, Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine and George Russell bagging the final point for Mercedes.

