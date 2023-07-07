July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol to mark Bastille Day

By Press Release00
Paying homage to its roots from the southern coast of LPM logoFrance, the acclaimed LPM Restaurant & Bar at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, will participate in the celebration of Bastille Day. On July 13 and 14, the restaurant’s terrace will host a distinct celebration, filled with revolutionary spirit, fine cuisine, inventive cocktails, and captivating performances by the Garçons Chics.

French National Day, celebrated on July 14, commemorates the Storming of the Bastille, a turning point towards the end of absolute monarchy, and the Fête de la Fédération, signifying the unity of the French people. LPM Restaurant & Bar will pay tribute to this momentous day, promising a festive atmosphere enhanced by the stylish performances of the Garçons Chics.

They are young, they are fresh, they are chic! This vibrant party band, consisting of musicians from France and England, is set to dazzle with their diverse repertoire and heartfelt performances. Uniting with the LPM team and our special guests, they will entertain us with a range of popular tunes from the Sixties through today, featuring French classics of course, but also hits from artists such as Elvis Presley and the Beatles to Mumford & Sons and Pharrell Williams. (For those who can’t make it this time, the Garçons Chics return for performances on August 11 and 12).

Amid this animated atmosphere, we invite guests to relish the nuanced flavours of our Mediterranean dishes, signature cocktails, and the new Jean Cocteau-inspired cocktail menu, adding a dash of Belle Époque sophistication to your enjoyment. And, of course, every culinary journey at LPM Restaurant & Bar is infused with the ‘joie de vivre’ of the French Riviera!

We look forward to celebrating with you on July 13 and 14.  Make your reservation now and join us for this festive occasion!

Address: Parklane Resort & Spa, 11, Giannou Kranidioti, Pyrgos, Cyprus

For reservations: +357-25-862222

Website: lpmrestaurants.com/Limassol

