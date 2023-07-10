July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

CBC Governor takes part in Economist New York Summit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0115
Central bank governor Constantinos Herodotou

The Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, is in New York where he will participate in The Economist New York – Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit, which takes place on Monday.

The Summit will focus on the outlook on the Eastern Mediterranean geopolitical and economic landscape.

A CBC press release said with the global financial landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, the Governor will share insights on the issue of improving the resilience of the banking sector and the lessons from the recent international turmoil.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Survey reveals over 60% of institutional investors optimistic on Crypto, InQubeta presale growth accelerates

CM Guest Columnist

LinkedIn Crypto professionals can’t stop talking about this well-thought Meme token

CM Guest Columnist

Countries repatriating gold in wake of sanctions against Russia

Reuters News Service

Saudi National Bank was denied taking 40 per cent Credit Suisse stake, Blick reports

Reuters News Service

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limits slide

Reuters News Service

Further clarification on fuel brought in from north

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign