July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Limassol business delegation visits Sofia Tech Park — aspires for local equivalent

By Kyriacos Nicolaou059
sofia 2
Sofia Tech Park

The Vice President of International Relations at the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Heros Miltiadous, met with the Vice President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Todor Tabakov, in a recent meeting in Sofia to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Also present at the meeting were the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, and the Ambassador of Cyprus to Sofia, Charalambos Kafkarides.

According to an announcement by the chamber, Miltiadous participated in a delegation from the Municipality of Limassol to the Bulgarian capital, which included a visit to the renowned Sofia Tech Park.

The delegation had the opportunity to explore the park, which focuses on supporting startups, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as promoting science, education, and innovation.

sofia 1
Sofia Tech Park

The chamber explained that the experience at Sofia Tech Park was particularly fascinating and educational, especially considering the longstanding efforts of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish a similar technology park in Pentakomo.

“The participation of the Vice Presidents from the respective chambers of commerce in the delegation to Sofia is part of the close collaboration between the Municipality and the Chamber. Similar joint visits have taken place in the past to cities such as Marseille and St. Petersburg,” the chamber said.

“The meeting in Sofia provided a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and exploring potential avenues for cooperation between Limassol and Sofia,” it added.

Finally, both parties expressed their commitment to fostering stronger economic and cultural ties, as well as promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in their respective regions.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

