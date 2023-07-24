July 24, 2023

Clampdown on early carob picking

The minister of agriculture has issued a decree forbidding the gathering, transport and/or trade in carobs before August 15, according to a statement released on Monday.

The minister of agriculture has the authority to issue such a decree every calendar year by virtue of the 2023 amended Carobs Law.

The action is intended to “protect local production and trade in carobs, limit the damage to carob trees caused by the gathering of unripe carobs, and maximise the benefit to producers and owners of fields with carob trees.”

In addition, the statement added, the measure “will crack down on the theft of unripe carobs for the purpose of illegally trading in them for short-term profit.”

Any person gathering, transporting and/or trading in carobs prior to August 15 of each calendar year is committing an offence and, in the event they are found guilty by a court of law, are liable to a fine not exceeding €1,000.

Persons wishing to gather, transport and/or trade in carobs prior to the proscribed date, may apply in writing to the agriculture minister citing the reasons for requesting the exemption. The minister will consider the application and may issue an exemption on a case-by-case basis.

 

