Festival brings jazz to the West Coast

Jazz lovers are in for a treat this August as an annual festival dedicated to the genre returns. Hosting its 23rd edition, the Paradise Jazz Festival promises two days of beats, rhythms and jazzy melodies as it takes over Val’s Place in Gialia, Paphos. Some of the very best musicians from the island’s jazz scene will perform on August 25 and 26 while invited artists from abroad will take the stage to introduce their sounds to islanders. Overlooking the Paphos coast, nestled in between the trees of the family-run Val’s Place, two days of pure jazz fun await.

Twenty one musicians from Cyprus are set to perform at the festival along with two international guests. Three live bands will take the stage each night with the highlight of the festival being Mario Bakuna’s first Cyprus performance, where he will present his Brazilian Landscapes project.

Day one will begin with a popular local band that blends Latin music with jazz sounds. Havana Noche will open the festival with their lively and passionate music set. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist and drummer Constantinos Paouros and participating musicians from Cuba, Colombia and Cyprus. Their music is based on Latin jazz genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha-cha. In Gialia, partners on stage will be Alexander Rodriguez on piano, Mike Michael on trumpet, Nicolas Tryphonos on acoustic bass and Giorgos Koulas on congas.

Next up will be the Allussion Quartet, an ensemble that began with Antreas Yerolatsitis and Omiros Miltiadous, later joined by Marios Charalambous and Kyriakos Kesta. The quartet will bring original compositions and music that unites jazz influences with pop, funk, soul, blues and modal music. Expect plenty of improvisation and a playful performance.

Closing the first day’s performances is Bakuna’s gig. Arrangements by composers such as Marcos Valle, Claudio Bertrami, Gilberto Gil, João Bosco and Dominguinhos and Luiz Gonzaga will fill the stage at Val’s Place, ending the night with fresh Brazilian sounds. Joining Bakuna will be a set of Cypriot musicians – Elias Ioannou on trumpet, Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, Rodrigo Cáceres on bass, and Rodos Panayiotou on drums.

“‘Brazilian Landscapes,” say organisers, “is a legitimate piece of Brazilian Jazz and a tribute to the culture and memory of the Brazilian people and is the result of years of inspiration Mario drew upon while travelling through Brazil, experiencing its rhythmic and harmonic richness. From the arid landscape in the northeast to the African influence, the popularity of Samba and the sophistication of Bossa Nova, Mario, and his musicians celebrate the most musically-rich territory on Earth.”

Kicking off the second and final day of the festival is another well-known local ensemble. Eleonora Roussou’s Beats’n’Pieces encompasses various music genres and explores the diverse depictions of love. Beloved and popular love songs ranging from bossa nova to jazz, pop and soul will ignite the evening at 8.30pm. Sharing the stage with Roussou will be Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panagiotou.

Set to present music next is a young musician who will perform within the festival’s framework to feature young artists and creators. Last year, Dafni Koulas appeared as a surprise act and this year she will take the floor to present two new compositions. The 12-year-old has been playing the piano since she was eight and has already written more than 10 compositions, many of which were used for contemporary dance performances. As the new academic year begins, Dafni will continue her music education by attending the music gymnasium in Limassol.

To continue the music, the four-piece instrumental band Moca, who all studied together in Amsterdam, will perform original jazz music with a dynamic sound. Marios Menelaou on bass, Odysseas Toumazou on guitar and Christos Yerolatsitis on piano will be joined by Aron Nyiro on drums from Hungary, who will visit Cyprus in August to join his friends on stage.

Wrapping up the festival’s music is the gipsy jazz group The French Connection which combines the rich musical traditions of the world with an accent of the French and Balkan region. Vocalist Atys and musicians Odysseas Toumazou, Christos Yerolatsitis, Marios Menelaou and George Koulas will welcome a special guest from Greece for the show, trumpeter Pantelis Stoikos.

Their performance will conclude another packed festival edition that celebrates jazz, collaboration and creativity. Tickets, accommodation details and directions are up on the festival’s website to help visitors enjoy a jazz weekend, carefree!

Paradise Jazz Festival

Annual jazz festival with live performances. August 25-26. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.paradisejazz.com