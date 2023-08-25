August 25, 2023

More summer screenings in Nicosia film fest

The open-air film screenings the Nicosia Municipality has been organising all summer long are set to continue throughout August and September, bringing more cinema nights to the heart of the capital. Following high demand, the municipality and the LefkosiaZO initiative will present three more films, taking place on Wednesday evenings at the Amphitheatre in Eleftheria Square.

Up next is Air, a 2023 American biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck which will be screened on August 30. Based on true events, the film looks at the origins of the basketball shoes line Air Jordan of which a Nike employee seeks to strike a business deal with rookie player Michael Jordan.

On the following Wednesday, September 6, the family-friendly adventure Moana will be screened following a young girl’s journey to return to the heart of the goddess Te Fitti from Maui, a demigod, after the plants and the fish on her island start dying due to a blight. The Disney animated feature film was nominated for two Academy Awards and 90 other nominations in total, winning 22 awards.

Then, on September 13, Elton John’s life will be presented on the big screen as the film Rocketman is shown. The 2019 film is a musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years.

 

LefkosiaZo Summer Screenings

Air. August 30. Moana. September 6. Rocketman. September 13. Amphitheatre of Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 9pm. Free

