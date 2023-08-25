August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, temps above average

By Staff Reporter00
late summer weather
File photo

Friday will be mostly clear with some early morning low cloud cover. Afternoon clouds are expected in the mountains with a chance of light rain. Temperatures will rise to 39C inland, 31C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts, and 30C in the higher mountains.

Winds will be initially variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and on the south coast up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be clear with some increased low clouds at times. During the early hours, thin fog may form. Temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior, 24C on the south and east coasts, 23C on the remaining coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains.

Winds will be initially south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later becoming north-westerly to north-easterly, light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a slightly rough. 

Over the weekend the weather will be mostly clear with afternoon clouds and a chance of isolated rains, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly remaining above the average for the season.

On Monday partial clouds and isolated showers or a thunderstorm are expected with temperatures falling to slightly below the average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Laws in pipeline to crack down on illegal gyms

Tom Cleaver

Wage boost for hotel industry workers as new decree takes effect

Staff Reporter

Diaspora vows continued pressure on Turkey for resolution of missing persons

Jean Christou

US Senator demands action against Turkish moves in Pyla

Elias Hazou

Turmoil erupts over jurisdiction of air ambulance services

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign