Cyprus Business Now

The City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort is playing host to its inaugural major conference, as the three-day “M&I Europe Summer 2023” forum kicked off in Limassol earlier this week.

The event has gathered over 300 suppliers and buyers of services and products in the conference and incentive travel sector.

Participants, mainly from European countries, have begun arriving on the island today. Tomorrow marks the commencement of their 15-minute meetings, aimed at fostering connections between suppliers and buyers in the conference and incentive travel industry.

Organised for the first time in Cyprus, the forum’s importance has been highlighted by the Cyprus Tourism Development and Promotion Company.

The forum provides an opportunity for attendees to acquaint themselves with the city hosting them, paving the way for new prospects in Cyprus’ conference tourism sector.

The selection of Cyprus by the M&I, a global conference organiser specialising in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), was enabled by the recent launch of the City of Dreams Mediterranean. The resort boasts the essential facilities for hosting large-scale conferences and events.

The convergence of the M&I forum with the newly opened City of Dreams Mediterranean brings a new era of possibilities for Cyprus’ conference tourism landscape.

KES College this week announced that for the academic year 2023-2024, all members of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), including their families, are eligible for 20 per cent scholarships on the already affordable tuition fees for any of the accredited and certified study programmes offered by the college.

According to the announcement, the scholarships apply to enrollments for the Winter Semester of 2023.

Beyond the aforementioned discount and scholarship, students can additionally benefit from the annual Government Grant (income-based criteria) as well as the Government Student Welfare (Student Package) if they are enrolled in a 4-year Study Programme. This further reduces the annual cost of their education.

To qualify for the scholarships, each applicant must meet the college’s admission criteria and submit a scholarship application by the aforementioned deadline via fax or email.

The Winter Semester for 2023 is set to commence on Monday, October 2, 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter for aspiring students.

For more detailed information about KES College’s Study Programmes, interested parties are encouraged to visit the college’s official website at www.kescollege.ac.cy.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, August 31 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 135.26 points at 13:08 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.57 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 82.17 points, representing a rise of 0.56 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €116,453.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the hotel, main and alternative indexes rose by 0.96 per cent, 0.68 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively. The investment firm index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by Hellenic Bank (+0.88 per cent), Louis PLC (-2.6 per cent), the Bank of Cyprus (+1.01 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+0.65 per cent).