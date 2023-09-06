Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) on Tuesday said that in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, blockchain technologies have emerged as game-changers, offering both opportunities and complexities for businesses.

To help companies understand the recent advancements in blockchain technologies, the Chamber of Commerce is launching a programme titled “Demystifying Blockchain for Business.”

The programme is designed to assist businesses in grasping the potential benefits of adopting blockchain technologies.

The Chamber of Commerce put forth several reasons that underscore the need for companies to participate in this program, allowing them to appreciate the advantages that can be derived from blockchain technologies.

The first reason it noted is blockchain’s growing relevance. Blockchain technology is relatively new but gaining traction across various industries. As businesses explore potential use cases for blockchain, there is a rising demand for professionals who can comprehend the technology and implement relevant solutions.

In addition, the chamber cited enhanced transparency and security, saying that blockchain is renowned for its transparency and security features, making it particularly valuable in applications across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management.

It also made reference to increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness, stating that blockchain has the potential to reduce the time and cost associated with specific business processes, enhancing overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Finally, another reason cited by the chamber includes gaining a competitive advantage. Keve explained that businesses that successfully implement blockchain-based solutions can gain a competitive edge. By offering faster, more secure, and cost-efficient services, companies can attract more clients and expand their market share.

Moreover, by focusing on the practical applications of blockchain in businesses, this educational programme equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to harness these technologies, ensuring they remain ahead of the competition.

Keve noted that the programme is aimed at Senior Business Executives: Decision-makers seeking insights into blockchain technologies; CTOs & CIOs: Technology leaders interested in blockchain integration; Business Analysts: Professionals analysing the impact of blockchain on their organisations; IT Consultants: Advisors specialising in information technology; Project Managers: Professionals responsible for blockchain implementation; and Managed Service & Solution Providers: Companies offering blockchain-related services.

The programme will take place on October 5, 2023, at the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry Building in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts and gain a comprehensive understanding of how blockchain can transform business operations.

The “Cyprus Future of Work Conference” is set to return for its second year, bringing together industry experts, academics, and business leaders to explore the ever-evolving landscape of employment and the trends shaping the future of work.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance, the Cyprus Personnel Management Association, and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), this conference promises to provide valuable insights into the changing world of work.

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Hilton in Nicosia, the event offers a comprehensive approach to the central themes of the future of work. In addition, it will address the latest trends that are defining the new world of employment.

Participants in the conference will have the opportunity to hear from and engage with globally renowned academics, representatives from organisations and agencies, distinguished business leaders from the Cyprus market, as well as founders of significant initiatives and pioneering actions.

The conference agenda draws inspiration from several key pillars. These include current crises and new challenges, mental health and wellbeing, emerging technologies, generational management, talent shortages, breaking prejudices, and the new workplace.

The Cyprus Future of Work Conference is designed for all HR professionals, general management, people managers, and anyone interested in the future of work.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights and strategies to help them navigate the rapidly evolving employment landscape.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, September 5 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 133.94 points at 12:26 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.04 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 81.35 points, representing a drop of 0.05 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €61,306.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes fell by 0.08 per cent, 0.09 per cent and 2.51 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.34 per cent), Salamis Tours (+0.51 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), Demetra Holdings (-2.6 per cent), and K+G Complex (-4.57 per cent).