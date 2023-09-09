King of the deep

Don’t be put off cooking octopus at homes says RODDY DAMALIS, it really is easier than you think

Octopus… another one of those products that we rather order in a taverna than tackle at home. It is simpler than it looks though, and also a great way to learn how to handle octopus. I have found that many people avoid making it at home as it looks complicated and fear getting a ‘shoe leather product’. That is the reason that I have given you two options today. They both have the same preparation process.

There are of course other options, but we will wait for the winter for those!

The pickled version, which will surprise you, is simply delicious! It will last for days in the fridge and can be served with ouzo or chilled zivania and a crisp baguette.

The barbequed option is convenient as it can be boiled from the day before, strained and then cooled coated in olive oil ready to place on the barbeque. You can also barbeque it immediately after boiling, just be a little more careful as it is softer and might break. (It will still taste fabulous!)

With this technique, you want to achieve a slightly charred effect on the outer part, leaving the inside soft and juicy. For the best result, serve immediately.

Remember that when purchasing octopus, the weight will be almost halved when defrosted, and then halved again when cooked, so make your calculations accordingly. Good luck!

Pickled Octopus with Artichoke

2 kg octopus (head and beak removed)

3 cloves

2 pieces cinnamon bark

4 bay leaves

Marinade

1 cup octopus juice (saved from boiling)

¾ cup olive oil

¾ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons capers

400g pickled baby artichoke hearts (quartered)

1 teaspoon oregano (dried)

Salt (taste first as octopus is often salty)

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Place octopus, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaves into a pot and cover. Cook with no added liquids on medium heat for approximately 1 hour or until you pierce a fork into it and it falls off easily. There is no exact science to this part, please just check it every now and then until done. (I sound like my grandmothers here … ‘Yiayia, how do I know when it’s ready? When its ready agape mou!’) Once it has reached this stage, strain in a colander and keep the juices.

Allow to cool.

Cut into thin slices and place in a bowl.

Mix all the marinade ingredients together and pour over the octopus.

Allow to absorb the flavours while marinating in the fridge for 12 hours, mixing occasionally.

Barbequed Baby Octopus

1 kg baby octopus (head and beak removed and discarded)

3 bay leaves

2 sticks cinnamon bark

Basting

½ cup olive oil

½ cup fresh lemon juice

Fresh, or dried Oregano

Salt

Cracked black pepper

Place octopus, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaves into a pot and cover.

Cook with no added liquids on medium heat for approximately 1 hour (check after 40 minutes onwards of cooking time or until you pierce a fork into it and it falls off the fork). Once it has reached this stage, strain in a colander and discard juices.

Combine all basting ingredients in a bowl.

Place the octopus on the barbeque, basting with a brush.

DO NOT overcook as the octopus will dry out. Preferably remove it sooner and return to the heat if it needs a little longer.

Serve immediately, drizzling any remaining basting over it.

