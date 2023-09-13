Human Animal Divine: senses awakened to nature

A group art exhibition opens this week at the Cyprus College of Art in Lemba featuring six artists from the UK. The showcase, titled Human Animal Divine, opens on Saturday and brings together artists who were selected for a month-long residency at the college.
From Saturday to the following Tuesday, Olivia Abbott, Emma Franks, Dido Hallett, Mary Macken-Allen, Alix Philippe and Phillip Reeves will present their work to local art lovers.
“Visiting Cyprus from the UK presents a unique experience for us all. Smells, light and sounds have awakened our senses. Thanks to a rich itinerary we have visited archaeological sites, swum the Mediterranean and travelled to an island very different from our own despite seeing some familiar sights of English pubs and restaurant chains that might make you think for a moment you are in a generic seaside town in the UK. Blink twice – feel the heat and hear the sounds of the cicadas and be awakened to the reality of being in Cyprus, a land and country that couldn’t be further from the familiarity of home,” say organisers.
“Our studio in Lempa is a further reminder of the differences in countries. It is hot and sticky; the insects that fly in are far more beautiful than we’ve ever seen. The foliage surrounding the studio is abundant with tamarind, turpentine, capers and hibiscus. During a walk to the sea, we are thrilled by the beauty of the setting sun, passing avocado fields, banana trees and the smells from tavernas.
“Here in Cyprus our senses have been awakened to elements and nature,” they add, reflecting also on the theme of this exhibition. “We are woken up and reminded of who we are. How can we not feel in this land the greatness of being human or the wonder of the creation of animals? How do we not see the utter beauty and divinity of nature? Especially now, more than ever we have the responsibility to look after each other and all that surrounds us.”
The Cyprus College of Art has been running these placements in partnership with Grampus Heritage for the past 20 years, bringing artists at the early stages of their careers to explore and create a new body of work that can be developed further within their own practices. Led by the Director of the Cyprus College of Art Margaret Paraskos, the college is now ready to present the results of the latest programme.
Human Animal Divine
Six artists from the UK present their work. September 16-19. Cyprus College of Art, Lemba, Larnaca. Opening night: 7pm. 10am – 12pm and 4pm-6pm. Tel: 99-225331