October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

International day to preserve cultural heritage (photos)

By Katy Turner0119
6

Sunday marked the sixth year of the European Day of Conservation-Restoration, the antiquities department said.

The annual day is an initiative of the European Confederation of Conservator-Restorers’ Organisations (ECCO).

It aims to highlight the important and diverse role of the conservator in the preservation of cultural heritage.

Conservators in the antiquities department work for the preservation, conservation-restoration, protection and exhibition of the island’s movable and immovable archaeological heritage.

capture

