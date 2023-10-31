October 31, 2023

Company fined €6,000 over fatal labour accident

Larnaca District Court issued a €6,000 fine on Tuesday after the fatal injury of a man at work.

According to the labour inspection department, Cablenet Communications Systems Ltd was fined after a man, who did not work for the company, fell from a ladder the company was using for internet installations in Aradippou, Larnaca.

The announcement said that the company was also fined for using the unsafe ladder, as it put other workers’ lives in danger.

According to the court decision, the individual fell after stepping on the ladder, and hit the ground, resulting in his death.

The company failed to give the proper instructions and training for the use of the ladder, the court said.

