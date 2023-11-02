SupportCY: second Greece mission to aid flood-hit areas

A team from Bank of Cyprus’ (BoC’s) SupportCY network was in Thessaly recently, for the second phase of its support to local communities following recent floods.
In early September, SupportCY’s expert volunteers and flooding equipment arrived in the afflicted areas of Larissa to support the difficult mission of the Greek Fire Brigade. As part of the team’s efforts, in addition to pumping water from flooded premises, basic needs were identified. On October 4, 2023, as part of the second mission to the region, BoC representatives delivered household equipment to the Platykampos Community, to be given to impacted locals.
In addition, at a moving Cyprus-themed event featuring the pupils of the 23rd Primary School of Larissa, electronic equipment was handed over to replace materials destroyed in the floods, in the presence of students, teachers, representatives of the local government authority, the Association of Cypriots of Larissa president, and other stakeholders. The event followed efforts by SupportCY volunteers to pump out a huge volume of water from the 23rd Primary School of Larissa, so that it could reopen immediately.
In her address at the event, Bank of Cyprus CSR head Elli Ioannidou, once again underlined the importance of an immediate and comprehensive response to any emergency, in line with SupportCY’s philosophy and BoC’s strategy. Despite the hardship of the situation, it had created an opportunity for new friendships and partnerships, she said, drawing a parallel with the origins of SupportCY, which was created three-and-a-half years ago, to meet pandemic-related needs.
SupportCY Head of Operations Marios Stavrou said the network’s volunteers had helped as much as possible in dealing with the consequences, supporting the Greek Fire Brigade, while, from the first moment of their response, the team had documented needs, in collaboration with the ‘Chamogelo Tou Paidiou’ volunteer-run NGO, which supports regional families from Larissa and the Palamas Karditsa area.
SupportCY means partnerships
SupportCY members responded immediately to Bank of Cyprus’ call towards the Thessaly mission. Cyprus Airways once again flew the SupportCY team safely to the flood-impacted areas, while Ant1 Cyprus, DHL Cyprus, Kotsovolos, Spanias Hardware, Grant Thorton, Top Kinisis and GCE School of Careers also assisted the mission, proving once again the importance and value of cooperation towards benefitting society.