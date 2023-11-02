November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Triple Antamivi points for Petrolina, Agip, Eni gasoil, auto fuels

By Press Release01
Earn triple points with the purchases of heating gasoil or automotive fuels at any Petrolina, Agip or Eni petrol stations, over November 1-21, 2023.

Petrolina is offering its consumers such perks by taking part in the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Αntamivi card reward scheme.

Consumers registered with the Antimivi app, and who use BoC cards to buy heating gasoil or auto fuels over €250 in one transaction, from any Petrolina, Agip or Eni service stations, will earn triple Antamivi points.

The Αntamivi scheme rewards every transaction made with any BoC card at more than 900 locations across Cyprus. Cardholders can redeem these points at various participating businesses.

For more information and terms, visit Petrolina’s website: www.petrolina.com.cy

