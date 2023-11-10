November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

CiC, Mercedes-Benz mark 70-year tie with art exhibition

By Press Release02
CiC, Mercedes-Benz mark 70 years of a historic partnership

The Cyprus Import Corporation (CiC) marked the 70th anniversary of its close cooperation with Mercedes-Benz at a lavish, history-filled reception on November 8, 2023. The event celebrated a partnership that has radically changed the standards of Cyprus’ automotive industry.

To highlight the presence of CiC Mercedes-Benz at all the important moments of the country’s history, the company presented a contemporary art exhibition entitled “Casts of an Island” at CiC’s Nicosia showroom, curated by art collector Nicos Pattichis. The exhibition features works by well-known Cypriot artists and is a synergy between art and cars, as it includes Mercedes-Benz models from the last seven decades.

CiC, Mercedes-Benz mark 70 years of a historic partnership

Referring to his organisation’s and Mercedes-Benz’s 70-year history, CiC CEO Alexis Anninos said the partnership “was based on the shared vision of innovation, excellence, evolution and consistency”.

“CiC Mercedes-Benz’s corporate presence has been dynamic and focused, active in all phases of the country’s modern history,” he added, assuring that CiC Mercedes-Benz will continue to evolve and pioneer.

In a greeting delivered on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou congratulated contributors to the exhibition, noting that: “the pairing of artworks with classic Mercedes models take us into the past to recall events, perhaps even people, which have determined the course of the country across these decades”.

The exhibition is open to the public for the entire month of November.

About CiC

The Cyprus Import Corporation (CiC) was established in 1951, and, as of 1955, is the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Cyprus, for passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses.

In 2004, CiC became the general distributor for Smart, and in 2008 for FUSO light trucks. CIC is also general distributor of Ingersoll Rand, Doosan and Bucher Municipal industrial equipment.

CiC Automasters was established in 2010 and is the general distributor of FCA for Jeep, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo and Abarth cars.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

PR Revolution 2024: the top game-changers to watch

Press Release

Nicosia Mall’s fifth anniversary promises visitors gifts and prizes

Press Release

Launch of new Beauty Line identity, Makarios Ave store

Press Release

Ayia Napa Marina hosts successful Oceanman event

Press Release

CTC Automotive honoured for 60 years of HILTI in Cyprus

Press Release

Zela Aviation acquires two historic aircraft for posterity

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign