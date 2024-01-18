Daily News Briefing

January 18, 2024

In today’s episode, Attorney-general George Savvides strongly condemned Tuesday night’s attack on a public prosecutor’s car, which also prompted her colleagues to go on a work stoppage on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police are continuing investigations into the shooting in Aglandjia, while the 49-year-old victim of the attempted murder, travelled abroad without giving a police statement.

Elsewhere, a man who attempted to burgle a house before falling asleep drunk on his victim’s kitchen floor was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

