Lidl Cyprus again named island’s, Europe’s top employer

Lidl Cyprus is the “Top Employer” for the seventh consecutive year in Cyprus and Europe, according to the results of the internationally-recognised independent Top Employer Institute. The certification process includes an analysis of companies’ practices on topics such as: attracting candidates, training and development programmes, well-being policies and actions, gender equality actions and also of ensuring an inclusive working environment without discrimination.
This certification proves its continuous commitment and systematic planning, initiatives and actions in order to ensure a friendly, team-oriented and inclusive working environment, where its people are recognised for their value and continue to develop. Such actions have included: “#teamLidl, together in equality”, the “Equality Employer” certification from the National Certification Body, as well as the signing of the Diversity Charter bind Lidl Cyprus’ commitment, thereby always putting its people at the centre.
“Our commitment is to create a working environment where our people develop and follow their own successful path,” said Martin Brandenburger, Lidl Cyprus CEO and Board of Directors Chairman. “Our recognition as the only company in Cyprus with the ‘Top Employer’ certification also in 2024, shows that we are bound by our promise. Our success story is written ‘together’ with our team.”
This year, for the first time, Lidl stores in all 31 countries of operation were awarded “Top Employer” for 2024.
The Top Employers Institute is an international, independent organisation that aims to certify those companies that are distinguished by the excellent working conditions they offer. It has been operating for over 30 years, and this year over 2,300 “Top Employers” from 122 countries were recognised.
At Lidl Cyprus, people make the difference. The company plans to hire new staff in 2024 for stores, logistics centres and offices, further strengthening its presence in the Cyprus retail market.
Visit: https://team.lidl.com.cy/anazitisi-thesis-ergasias for available job positions across Cyprus.
