January 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Limassol’s new tavern ‘To Tsigkeli’ will have you hooked

By Press Release01
Although it has been open for just over a month, “To Tsigkeli” (“The Meat Hook”) tavern in Limassol has already begun to establish itself as a favourite spot for those ‘hooked’ on authentic Cypriot cuisine.

Located in the heart of the picturesque Agios Athanasios Town Hall square, To Tsigkeli follows the popular butcher’s grill or tavern concept, offering unique choices from a carefully-selected meze menu.

What makes this particular tavern stand out in particular, is its careful selection of meat and poultry which – in the hands of its masterful grillers – allows patrons to indulge in a sumptuous symphony of flavours. Ever-so-juicy ribs or just-right charcoal barbecued pork and chicken skewers melt in your mouth. Not to mention, its traditional village sausages and spicy pastourma are truly first class.

As for non-meat eaters, they have plenty to choose from To Tsigkeli’s menu, which includes the best of everything Cypriot cuisine has to offer: boiled halloumi, village pasta and ravioli, uniquely-roasted wild mushrooms, crispy potatoes; ever-traditional zucchini with eggs.

Meanwhile, the tavern’s cheerful and warm atmosphere – so reminiscent of the old traditional Cypriot hospitality – is enhanced every Thursday with live music by local groups playing Rebetiko songs. The music is uplifting, but not so loud that patrons cannot enjoy conversation.

Ultimately, this new tavern appears to be getting more and more popular – and not without a reason.

Open only in the evenings, To Tsigkeli is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information and reservations:

  • Call: 70 00 00 60
  • Dine: Eirinis (Peace) Square, Agios Athanasios Town Hall
  • Follow: Instagram: to_tsigkeli
