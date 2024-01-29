January 29, 2024

Orange weather warning for intense rains, storms

The Cyprus meteorological department on Monday issued an orange warning for intense rain and storms that will remain in place until Wednesday evening.

The warning, in effect from 10pm on Monday  until 10pm on Wednesday, is for severe local thunderstorms expected to affect mainly the northern and eastern areas of the island.

A hail warning is also in effect.

Rain is expected to fall at a rate of between 55 and 70 millimeters per hour.

The department urged businesses and members of the public to clear drainage wells ahead of the expected storms and to keep up-to-date with information and announcements.

