HFC presents its 2023 review, goals for 2024

The significant achievements and actions of ‘Hope For Children’ CRC Policy Center (HFC) during 2023, as well as the priorities set for 2024, were presented at a special event held at the Cyprus Olympic Committee building, in the presence of partners, supporters, and members of the humanitarian organisation’s administration.
Through targeted actions and programs, Hope For Children’s extensive team of 100 professionals, in collaboration with government services, national and international organisations, and supporters, provided direct, specialised services to more than 8,340 children in Cyprus, while many more received information as part of the organization’s awareness-raising activities.
Present at the event were the founder of Hope For Children, Joseph Borghese, General Director of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, Yiannis Nicolaides, Law Commissioner Louiza Zannetou, Commissioner for Citizens, Panagiotis Palates, MP Savvia Orphanidou, General Director of CYTA, Andreas Neocleous, Head of the European Funds Unit, Konstantinos Kyprianou, representatives of the Social Welfare Services, Police, Ministries of Justice, Education, Foreign Affairs, Interior, the Legal Service, the Supreme Court, universities, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, the Cyprus Sports Organizsation, the Pancyprian Bar Association, UNHCR, political parties, NGOs, and private companies.
Noting the significant presence of the above institutions and guests, Executive Director of HFC Andria Neocleous emphasised that child protection can only be achieved via cooperation and active commitment.
Central to the event were the children themselves. Three young HFC ambassadors spoke about their experience working with Hope For Children and what they have gained from participating in the organisation’s educational efforts.
The data and actions presented focused on HFC’s island-wide child protection programmes:
- Children’s House
- Hosting facilities for unaccompanied children
- Specialised services for foster families
- Psychological, social, legal support services for children and families
- Covering basic needs for families
- Helplines
- Educational activities in schools island-wide,
And in research and policy-making actions such as:
- HFC’s participation in the Council of Europe and cooperation with international networks and organisations
- Contribution to research initiatives on children’s rights
- Study of laws and policies related to children and advocating for policy change for their benefit
The cooperation and funding from the Social Welfare Services of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, the funding from the European Commission, and the support of the business sector played a significant role in achieving the results presented.
Special mention was made of Cyprus’ distinction by the Council of Europe, receiving the Crystal Scales of Justice 2023 award, following a joint nomination by Hope For Children and the Cyprus Judges School. The award was given for the innovative tool ” Kids in Court Game” (KiCGame), which involves preparing children (vulnerable witnesses) for their participation in judicial proceedings. This tool was created in collaboration with Hope For Children, Sheffield Hallam University of the UK, and the University of Nicosia.
In the efforts to ensure child-friendly justice, another achievement was highlighted: Judicial proceedings are now conducted via teleconferencing, without the physical presence of the child in the courtroom, as teleconferencing equipment has been installed island-wide in Criminal Courts, the Children’s House in Nicosia, and in the offices maintained by HFC, serving cases of the Children’s House in other districts, sponsored by CYTA, and supported by the FONI Council and the European Commission.
The presentations were coordinated by Marios Nicolaou, Coordinator of the Children’s House, Anna Charalambous, Coordinator of the Education & Information Department, Katerina Melissari, Coordinator of the Legal Department, Marian Angelidou, Coordinator of the Psychology Department, and Andria-Foteini Chatzikostantinou, Program Manager of the HFC R&D Sector.
Concluding, reference was made to the Organisation’s valuable long-term sponsors and the priorities set for 2024, which are summarised as follows:
- Expanding services to areas outside urban centres – renovation and operation of a building granted to HFC by the council of Agia Marina Xyliatou
- Developing more programmes addressing the risks and proper use of the internet by children
- Regular presence in specific high-risk schools with targeted and specialised interventions
- Prevention actions against sexual violence in sports
- Educations for parents and professionals – special emphasis on early detection of violence against children and immediate response
- Actions promoting foster care to attract interested parties – organising an international conference on foster care
- Expanding collaborations with the private sector for financial support of HFC