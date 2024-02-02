February 2, 2024

UNIC culinary event to support Karaiskakio Foundation

Flavours of Life: a culinary journey hosted by UNIC in support of Karaiskakio Foundation

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, when “Flavours of Life”, an unforgettable culinary event, will be held by the University of Nicosia’s (UNIC’s) School of Life and Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Yale School of Public Health, at LOFT Restaurant (located on the 12th floor of UNIC’s SIX Residences).

The event will be held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, underlining the importance of the occasion and UNIC’s commitment to promoting Cypriot culture and gastronomy while supporting worthy causes.

All profits from the event will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against leukemia.

About the culinary journey

This unique gastronomic experience will take you on a journey through the rich culinary heritage of Cyprus, combining exquisite dishes – made from locally-grown and sourced Cypriot ingredients – with the finest spirits, based on the aromas of the island’s flora.

Each dish and drink will be presented with a brief historical perspective, providing a glimpse into the island’s vibrant past, a link to the present and a glimpse into the future. Nutrition and health information will also be provided, highlighting the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and its emphasis on sustainable, local produce.

But the delights won’t stop at the palate: the culinary journey will be accompanied by authentic Cypriot melodies, creating an atmosphere as rich and vibrant as the food and drink provided.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the tastes, sounds and history of Cyprus, while supporting a worthy cause. Join us for a feast of the senses and a celebration of Cypriot gastronomy and culture.

