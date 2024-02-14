February 14, 2024

Eurolife: charting a continuous path of excellence

With a consistent track record of success and distinction, Eurolife has received two new honours at the “Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2023”. The significant achievement attests to the Company’s hard work and dedication toward providing upgraded services to its customers. Specifically, Eurolife stood out, once again, among the competition, by being awarded:

  • Best Life Insurance Company Cyprus
  • Best Insurance Management Team Cyprus

“Eurolife’s distinctions are the result of the Company’s dedication to innovation and excellence – an important recognition of the efforts made by Eurolife’s executives on a daily basis,” noted Eurolife General Manager Athena Shipilli Tsingi, commenting on the Awards.

“We are a pioneering organisation that serves people in every season, providing them with protection against the uncertainties and unexpectedness of life,” she continued.

“At the same time, our distinctions provide us a strong motivation and commitment to further enhance the products and services we offer, to meet our customers’ evolving needs. We will continue on with the same values, to realise our clients’ dreams for the future, with the reliability and trust that distinguishes us.”

Eurolife was also honoured as top Life Insurance Company in Cyprus at the World Finance Awards, 2023, while the Smart Future Occupational Pension Plan was recognised at the IPE European Pension Fund Awards, 2023.

