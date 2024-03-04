Daily News Briefing

March 4, 2024

In today’s episode, Monday marks exactly 60 years since the passage of United Nations Security Council resolution 186, which, among other things, created the UN’s Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

Elsewhere, a poll showed Nikos Christodoulides’ popularity to have been greatly diminished since his election as President a year ago.

Meanwhile, one in three Cypriots is overweight, the Cyprus Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists said.
All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

