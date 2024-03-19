March 19, 2024

BoC expands portfolio with Kedipes loans transfer

A portfolio of performing and current restructured loans has been transferred to Bank of Cyprus (BoC) from state-owned asset management company Kedipes.

As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio’s total gross book value was €58.4 million, and represents a substantial move by BoC towards increasing its loan portfolio.

As the island’s largest lender, Bank of Cyprus continues its strategy of strengthening its healthy portfolio and increasing its market share, always with a view to better serve its customers and reward its shareholders.

