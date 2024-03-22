March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Evidence collection nearly done in Osiou Avakoum scandals

By Nikolaos Prakas01
avakum monastery christos photo 2
Avakoum Monastery (Christos Theodorides)

Two suspended monks embroiled in the Osiou Avakoum monastery scandals will make statements to the Holy Synod’s investigative committee next week, it emerged on Friday. The statements are the final pieces of evidence expected to be collected before a decision is issued, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) report on the matter.

The details about the monks became known after the committees’ representative Father Vasilios skirted the subject on Thursday.

Though evidence collection is nearly finalised, a source close to the church told CNA that the work of the six-member ecclesiastical court of the Holy Synod “is not expected to be completed before Easter”.

“The Investigative Committee is not interested in the time the process will take, but in issuing a reliable conclusion,” the source continued.

The CCTV video in possession by the police is under investigation to confirm whether it is legal and untampered with. Though it will be considered for the final decision, the same source said that the material’s plausible illegality “cannot leave the ecclesiastical court, nor the Synod, indifferent”.

The source said that an opinion would be formed by the video on hand. “I think they are in a position to judge whether it is prefabricated or has basis. It will be taken into account, otherwise they would not have shown it,” they said.

Meanwhile, on the civilian side of the issue, police said they were intensively continuing their investigations.

Friday’s news comes after authorities were revealed on Thursday to have kept mum about sexual harassment allegations, along with all other footage and alleged financial crimes taking place at the monastery. Theologian Theodoros Kyriacou confirmed that he testified in support of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee against the head of the beleaguered monastery.

Kyriacou said he had been called in by police the day before to provide a statement.

“[The complainant] now found the strength to give a statement, seeing everything that has occurred,” Kyriacou told Philenews.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

