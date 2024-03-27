March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

MA in Design for Social Innovation calls for community shapers

By Press Release01
The new MA in Design for Social Innovation is a unique programme that combines design thinking with social entrepreneurship, to empower students to develop innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Join us and learn how to use design to drive positive impact in your community and beyond.

The MA in Design for Social Innovation brings together experts from design, social innovation, and entrepreneurship and a global cohort of learners.

  • is offered by two universities (the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology) and three Departments (Department of Architecture, Department of Business and Public Administration and Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts)
  • is designed to run online
  • is available full and part time
  • places an emphasis on practice-based teaching

Programme aims

The programme aims to:

  • Provide academic and practice-based knowledge in design, social innovation, and entrepreneurship bridging together theoretical and practical knowledge and experience;
  • Develop creativity and innovation skills in the domain of Design and Social Innovation;
  • Produce graduates ready to effectively enact real social change, lead multidisciplinary teams and collaborate in the design and development of successful social innovation enterprises and activities.
  • Support the development of new kinds of social innovation practitioners, the producers of social innovations as championed by the UN, through providing key design and leadership skills.

Who can apply:

The MA in Design for Social Innovation programme is designed for students with a Bachelor level of education, who have a strong interest in developing high-level competences rooted in social science and design theory and practice to build, improve and evolve skills and capacities necessary for social innovation action.

The departments involved share an ethos of interdisciplinarity in design and innovation and strive to build links between academia and practice bringing to the forefront impactful and evidence-based theoretical and methodological knowledge.

The course is well-suited to both recent graduates and professionals.

More information can be found at: https://dsi.education/

