March 27, 2024

Property Gallery’s flagship project showcased at MIPIM 2024

Leading Cyprus real-estate developer Property Gallery took part successfully in MIPIM 2024, presenting YOO inspired by Starck, demonstrating its commitment to delivering cutting-edge and esteemed projects to an international audience of industry experts, investors, and stakeholders.

The world’s most important real-estate market gathering, MIPIM, unites the leading figures from all segments of the sector each year. It offers an opportunity for business networking, closing deals, and presenting the most recent advancements and trends in the real estate industry.

Property Gallery is one of the few developers in Cyprus to participate in MIPIM consistently. YOO Limassol, Property Gallery’s flagship project, has garnered significant admiration, receiving 10 International Property Awards, including three World Best honours, enhancing its standing as a landmark project in the area.

“We are delighted to showcase YOO Limassol Inspired by Starck at MIPIM 2024, and to represent Cyprus on the global stage,” said Property Gallery CEO Lyra Amvrosidou. “YOO Limassol is not just a development; it’s an affirmation of our devotion to excellence and innovation in real estate.”

The epitome of luxury living is currently being constructed at YOO Limassol, which offers a perfect blend of communal living and modern design. Located in Cyprus’ coastal second city, it provides residents with unmatched access to immaculate beaches and fascinating cultural landmarks, as well as a lively way of life.

YOO Limassol Inspired by Starck, emerges as an innovative idea: a city within a city. The project fuses contemporary luxury and community living seamlessly, creating an unparalleled standard for residential excellence with Philippe Starck’s unique architectural philosophy, featuring a series of freehold beachfront branded residences, as well as a plethora of amenities to ensure a rich and varied lifestyle for its residents.

For more information about YOO Limassol, please visit the project’s website at Limassol by YOO (yoolimassol.com)

About Property Gallery

Established in 2002, Property Gallery has grown to become one of Limassol’s most admired and respected property developers. The company’s projects are based on modern architectural designs, matched by supreme specifications.

Its team has won an impeccable business reputation and recognition in the professional community, and, overall, 50 international awards for design, quality and innovation. Furthermore, Property Gallery has completed, delivered, and is in progress with more than 75 projects.

