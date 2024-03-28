March 28, 2024

OPAP initiative sees top athletes inspire youth in remote meeting

Students from Cyprus’ sports schools enjoyed a special treat earlier this week, with the chance to meet remotely with six of the island’s top athletes, each an ideal role model for young people.

The virtual meeting took place on March 26, 2024, within the framework of OPAP Cyprus’ “Great Just Like You” initiative, established in 2022 to give a fresh slant to promoting healthy sports, culture, science and education standards to the island’s youth. Through this initiative, OPAP Cyprus, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, gave students the chance to communicate with champion role models, posing them questions and receiving answers regarding their efforts and paths to success.

Top athletes Pavlos Kontides, Milan Trajković, Apostolos Parellis, George Achilleos, Andri Eleftheriou, Antri Christoforou and Maria Markou participated in the two-hour meeting, in spite of their rigorous individual training schedules for the Olympic Games. The time flew by, with sports students posing questions, which the athletes answered at length, eager to support Cyprus’ future champions.

The Ministry’s Physical Education Inspector Theoti Pourou welcomed the remote event, expressing appreciation to the top athletes for their willingness to accept the Ministry’s and OPAP Cyprus’ invitation to the meeting. Pourou also congratulated sports academy supervisors and directors for their efforts and thanked OPAP Cyprus for its “Great Just Like You” initiative.

In her own address, OPAP Cyprus Marketing Director Agathi Mannaridou expressed her enthusiasm for the meeting between current and future Cypriot sports champions, assuring them the Company will remain at their side, supporting their dreams with love, strength and sincerity.

A highlight of the meeting were wishes offered by her fellow athletes and attending students to Paralympian Markou, given that the day of the virtual event coincided with her birthday.

The event, facilitated by journalist Savvas Koshiaris, saw attendance by sports gymnasium students of Engomi (supervised by George Achniotis), Lanitio Limassol (supervised by Nikos Hadjinikolaou), Vergina Larnaca (supervised by Michael Michael), Agios Theodoros Paphos (supervised by Vakis Evagorou) and Paralimnios (supervised by Eleftherios Kolokoudias).

Also present were sports lyceum students from Kykkos B (supervised by Renos Pittalis), Laniteion Limassol (supervised by Loizos Chrysostomou), Vergina Larnaca (supervised by Charalambos Christou), Ethnarchis Makarios III Paphos (supervised by Kostas Tooulias) and Paralimnios (supervised by Vassilis Giorgallas).

