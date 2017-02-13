New internet guide to Cyprus aimed at Chinese businesses and tourists

An internet platform aiming to promote Cyprus-based businesses in China and attract investments and tourism to the island has been set up and is to be launched in the summer, its creators announced.

“CYhere” is an internet platform composed of applications and websites aiming to integrate all Cyprus-based touristic attractions and services, as well as businesses in other industries with the aim to boost the country’s online visibility “for promotion in the most efficient and cost-effective way in this digital era”, company CYhere Internet Platform Ltd said in an announcement.

The platform wants to promote Cyprus “as an ideal destination for tourism and investments, as well as other economic, educational and cultural purposes in the rest of the world, especially China, a huge source of outbound tourism with proven potential for inward investments for Cyprus”.

CYhere is to be launched in July, and will be in a position to provide extensive information on the island’s attractions as well as on around 1,500 businesses. The platform will be accessible through smart phones (iOS and Android), tablets and PCs.

“Apart from the Chinese language, CYhere will also be available in Russian and English so that it will be promoted not only in China, but also other fast-growing markets for tourism and investments such as Russia and Israel,” the company said.

The promoted businesses include hotels, tour operators/travel agencies, restaurants, real estate developers, law firms, accounting and auditing service companies, banks, wealth management companies, consulting companies, insurance companies, security services, telecom companies, luxury goods franchise shops and boutiques, schools and colleges, health centers and spas, yacht and luxury car rentals, private hospitals and clinics, manufacturers and shops for agricultural products etc.

The makers of the platform aim at contributing to the diversification of the country’s economy.

It added that because substantial input from Chinese enterprises specialising in internet applications has been rendered into the project, CYhere will be qualified as a reference project for the “One Belt, One Road” (or “Belt and Road Initiative”) which was proposed to governments of countries along the “Silk Road” by Chinese president Mr Xi Jinping in 2013. “The inclusion of Cyprus in “One Belt, One Road” was officially recognised and announced by the minister of foreign affairs of China during his visit to Cyprus in December 2015,” it said.

The company said that the Cyprus Tourism Organisation supports the CYhere project as this “is the best way to reach prospective Chinese tourists who will have the chance to learn about the Cyprus tourism product and plan ahead for their trip to Cyprus”.

It added that tourism-related industries – travel agencies/tour operators, tourist guides, hotels – will be offered free set-up and subscription.

For more information about CYhere and for registering, interested parties may contact the company at 70000081 or through email: corporate@cyhere.com