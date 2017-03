The 37-year-old owner of a beauty shop was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft of nearly €14,000 from the premises in Larnaca.

The man himself reported to police on February 23 that between the dates of December 21, 2016 and February 14, 2017 on four separate occasions money had not been deposited by the company and in total €13,969 was missing.

From evidence police concluded that it is likely that the manager himself was involved in the theft and therefore arrested him.