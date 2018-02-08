Jazz soundtracks make a come back

The Steppin’ Out Jazz band will be back at the Zaatar Food and Arts restaurant in Nicosia on Friday to present some of the greatest film soundtracks from movie history along with other tunes.

The Steppin’ Out Jazz band is made-up of vocalist Alice Ayvazian, Konstantinos Efraimidis on clarinet and saxophone and Dimitris Miaris on piano. The band is known for performing swing standards from the 30s, 40s and 50s. In their repertoire, the musicians continuously show their admiration for some of the great composers of that era, including George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers.

This time, the three musicians will come together to take us to the classical Hollywood cinema era, where we can sing along and enjoy some great Arabic cuisine.

Piano Jammin on Jazz Soundtracks in Movie History

Live performance by the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band. February 9. Zaatar Food and Arts Project, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 77-776600