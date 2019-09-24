Medical masters degrees at Cing

Continuing its innovative course in the field of education for the new generation of scientists, the postgraduate molecular medicine school of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) is proceeding into its eighth academic year.

Masters degree programmes, taught in English, are offered in the fields of medical genetics, molecular medicine, neuroscience and biomedical research. Doctoral programmes (PhDs) are offered in the fields of medical genetics, molecular medicine and neuroscience.

For more information on programmes: Office of Education 22-392840 / [email protected] / www.cing.ac.cy/csmm/