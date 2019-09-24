September 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Medical masters degrees at Cing

By Press Release01

Continuing its innovative course in the field of education for the new generation of scientists, the postgraduate molecular medicine school of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) is proceeding into its eighth academic year.

Masters degree programmes, taught in English, are offered in the fields of medical genetics, molecular medicine, neuroscience and biomedical research. Doctoral programmes (PhDs) are offered in the fields of medical genetics, molecular medicine and neuroscience.

For more information on programmes: Office of Education 22-392840 / [email protected] / www.cing.ac.cy/csmm/

Related posts

Primary school teachers say ministry ‘forced’ work stoppage

Evie Andreou

Teaching union snubs parents’ association (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Education reforms up to the government, not unions, says spokesman

Evie Andreou

Primary teachers to decide on Thursday whether to support work stoppage

Evie Andreou

Education ministry finds ‘issues’ in how school headscarf incident was handled

Evie Andreou

Teacher accused of pushing pupil charged and released (updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign