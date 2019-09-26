What’s going on at Rialto this October?

The Rialto Theatre is still going strong after all these years, and its cultural agenda in October encompasses all kinds of art. Theatre, dance performances, film screenings, inspirational talks and live music all form part of next month’s schedule.

On October 4, the Open House Festival begins again, co-organised by Rialto and Dance House Lemesos on the double occasion of the theatre’s 20th anniversary and the festival’s 10th anniversary.

The festival will start with a performance by renowned painter and sculptor Olivier de Sagazan, portraying every artist’s insatiable desire to give life to sculpture. Taking that compulsion to a visceral extreme, he covers his own body in clay, eliminating his identity and metamorphosing into a living work of art. The performance has been selected to participate in numerous festivals. Lyndsey Winship in The Guardian called it “one of the most original, incredible things you’re likely to see” – slyly adding, however, “that doesn’t mean you’ll like it”! The performance will take place on Friday, October 4 at 8.30pm.

Next, on October 8, a music and dance performance – part of the Kypria International Festival 2019 – will take the Rialto stage, based on Henrik Ibsen’s allegorical drama Peer Gynt. The title character lives “in a parallel, artificial world where stories are created as a sum of our lives, [so that] the realm of false identities becomes the norm,” says the theatre, giving a glimpse into what the performance is about.

In mid-October, the International Short Film Festival will take place again, screening a wide selection of fiction, documentary, experimental and animation short films from across the globe. Through this large selection of films, directed by Cypriot and international filmmakers, the festival offers local audiences the opportunity to enjoy the best of international short-form cinema.

Curated by artistic directors Ioakim Mylonas and Alexia Roider, the 2019 edition of the ISFFC also includes parallel events and screenings. The festival was recently selected by the European Film Academy to be an official partner in the Academy’s network of accredited festivals.

Towards the end of the month, the ‘MET Live in HD’ series of opera screenings returns to offer more quality entertainment. October 26 will be the first screening in this award-winning series, which broadcasts in over 2200 cinemas across 70 countries. The opera to be screened is Manon by Jules Massenet, the tale of a tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, and the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for her proves to be their undoing.

