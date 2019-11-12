November 12, 2019

Radio masts to be removed from Cavo Greco

High-power masts at Cavo Greco will be removed early next year following pressure from local authorities, the Ayia Napa municipality said on Tuesday.

Removal of the masts had been a long-standing demand because of the risks to the health of the residents and the environment, the municipality said.

The transmitters were used by the United States Broadcasting Board of Governors and the French organisation Somera. Both organisations have decided to terminate their broadcasts by the end of January 2020.

Neither broadcaster would seek to relocate elsewhere on the island.

“The Ayia Napa mayor and council feel particularly satisfied and relieved that the high-power radio transmitters installed at Cavo Greco and used to broadcast to the Middle East will become a thing of the past,” a written statement said.

The risks to public health were confirmed by studies, which found that the antennae emitted electromagnetic energy that was 113 times above permitted levels, the municipality said.

After the removal of the installations, the area will be accessible to the public, contributing to the municipality’s efforts to turn into a green local authority, fully harmonised with the green city philosophy applied in large European cities.

