Wednesday, March 25: Coronavirus global update

The United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world’s second-most populous country.

As of 07.15 this morning more than 422,900 people have been infected across the world and over 18,907 have died but at the same time 109,144 people have recovered.

07.14 Agreement on massive U.S. coronavirus response bill – Trump aide

U.S. senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

“We have a deal,” Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth $2 trillion.

07.24 Thailand records 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934 – health official

Thailand has recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934, a health official said on Wednesday.

The new cases consist of 27 patients linked to previous cases, 13 new cases including imported ones, and 67 people who tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded four death since the outbreak while 70 patients have recovered and gone home. 860 patients are still being treated in hospitals.

05.09 India bans export of key malaria drug

The Indian government said on Wednesday that it is banning the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from the medication, as experts test the efficacy of the drug in helping treat patients infected with COVID-19.

There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious, sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones, but most current patients receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance.

Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications that are being tested, as a potential treatment for patients with the disease. Earlier this week, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which maintains a list of drug shortages, said hydroxychloroquine was in shortage.

04.43 Death toll in Peru hits 7 as coronavirus spreads

The death toll from coronavirus in Peru hit 7 on Tuesday after a 38-year-old man died after he contracted the disease while on a trip to Canada, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the man, who recently returned to Peru, died after being admitted to a Lima hospital on Monday for respiratory failure. He was found to be suffering from atypical pneumonia, it added.

The ministry also reported the death of a 66-year-old woman from coronavirus, who had returned from Spain on March 14 and died of acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.





