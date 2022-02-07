February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus revises its privacy statement

By Press Release082
photo

Bank of Cyprus (BoC), as part of its strategy to comprehensively protect and respect personal data, and responding to the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (effective May 25th, 2018) on data protection and privacy (GDPR) and the Law providing for the Protection of Natural Persons with regard to the Processing of Personal Data, and for the free movement of such data [Law 125(I) of 2018], has revised its Privacy Statement relating to the processing of personal data of natural persons who are:

  • Customers or potential customers of the Bank, and/or
  • Representatives of customers or potential customers, and/or
  • Beneficiaries of legal entities of customers or potential customers

Please refer to Bank of Cyprus’ Privacy Statement to learn how BoC processes your personal data and protects your rights, as well as other important information regarding the safety and use of your data at Bank of Cyprus.

The Privacy Statement is available at:

Related Posts

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus booking Summer 2022 Rhapsody cruises

Press Release

Do everything online, quickly and for free with Hellenic

Press Release

AEGEAN introduces award-winning onboard connectivity

Press Release

Jaguar Land Rover to feature new integrated voice control

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus volunteers complete major clean-up drive

Press Release

Elias Neocleous strikes gold at 2022 Citywealth IFC awards

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign