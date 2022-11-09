November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
People working from home hit 6.7% last year

The number of employed people working from home in 2021 in Cyprus amounted to 6.7 per cent of the working population, according to a Eurostat report released on Wednesday.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the percentage stood at 1.3 per cent. It grew to 4.5 per cent in 2020 and to 6.7 per cent last year.

Cyprus, however, registered a much lower percentage of people working from home in 2021 compared to the EU average that stood at 13.5.

In 2019, approximately one in 20 (5.5 per cent) employed people aged 20–64 years in the EU usually worked from home.

The impact of Covid-19 was apparent as the share more than doubled in 2020 to 12.3 per cent.

In Sweden’s capital Stockholm two out of every five employed people (40.5 per cent) were working from home in 2021, the highest percentage across EU member states, followed by the Eastern and Central regions of Ireland (39.3 per cent) and Helsinki in Finland (37 per cent). Only these three cities and areas recorded figures above 30 per cent.

