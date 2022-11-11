Daily News Briefing

November 11, 2022

In today’s episode, President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday called France a ‘key strategic partner’ of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, welcoming the growing ties between Nicosia and Paris on a range of issues of common interest.

Anastasiades held a working meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, during which he conveyed his thanks for the “excellent relations” between the two leaders over the last few years.

In other news, businesses and residents of the Lykavitos area in Nicosia voiced ‘desperation’ on Thursday over the restricting of a section of upper Makarios Avenue to one-way traffic, saying the change had adversely affected their livelihoods and day-to-day movements.

Elsewhere, members of the public were able to view Archbishop Chrysostomos as of Thursday morning laid out so that people could pay their respects to the Church prelate.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

