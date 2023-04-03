April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Middle aged man arrested for child pornography

By Staff Reporter052
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 59-year-old man in Limassol for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Following evaluation of data and information by the electronic crime prosecution unit, police obtained a court warrant and conducted a search of the suspect’s residence.

Police seized his mobile phone while the 59-year-old was arrested. He reportedly admitted to some of the offences while the cybercrime prosecution unit continues the investigation.

