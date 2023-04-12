April 12, 2023

Ayia Napa Marina backs key sports events of local community

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Ayia Napa Marina actively supports the sports activities of the area through sponsorships and practical assistance, always aiming to strengthen the local community through participation and the sporting spirit.

More specifically, Ayia Napa Marina is a sponsor of the Charalambides Christis Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival, established in 2001, which has evolved into the largest youth football tournament not only in Cyprus, but also in the wider region. Furthermore, it is considered one of the largest events of its kind in Europe, relative to the size and population of Cyprus.

The tournament, which is under the auspices of the Cyprus Football Association, is running over April 8-13, 2023, at the sports facilities of the Municipality of Ayia Napa.

The officially registered and recognised member of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, sports club SoccerWorldCyprus, is holding the event, with the support of Ayia Napa Municipality, as well as other bodies such as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

It is also worth mentioning that on April 2, 2023, to mark World Autism Awareness Day, Ayia Napa Marina sponsored the race “Run for Autism” for the second year running. The starting point was the Nissi Bay Beach Bar parking area, from which runners headed towards Ayia Thekla, returning through Ayia Napa Marina.

Ultimately, Ayia Napa Marina is not only the most sought-after entertainment and dining destination on the island, but also an integral part of the local community, which it supports in every possible way.

