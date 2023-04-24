April 24, 2023

BoC once more backs ‘One Dream One Wish’ Association

Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is once again standing by the One Dream One Wish Association, financially supporting 17 families with children suffering from cancer and related diseases.

At a ceremony organised by the Association, attended by the 17 beneficiary families, One Dream One Wish President George Penintaex thanked the Bank for its continuing backing, noting: “such support for the benefit of children and young people suffering from various cancers is our strength to continue the fight”.

For his part, Panagiotis Koumousis, representing BoC’s Cards and Payments Service, stated that: “our presence here fills us with a sense of responsibility, as we understand and appreciate the very important work carried out by One Dream One Wish”.

“We stand by our fellow citizens in need, especially children and their families who struggle daily for their health,” he added.

“We will continue to support in every possible way the actions of the Pancyprian One Dream One Wish Association, the fulfilment of children’s wishes and the financial support of their families.”

