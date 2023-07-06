July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in ICU following accident in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca General Hospital

A 47-year-old man on Thursday is in serious condition in the Larnaca general hospital ICU following a collision in the early morning hours.

According to the police the accident happened around 3.30am when the a car driven by the 47-year-old  collided with a car driven by a 60-year-old on the Rizoelia to Larnaca Airport highway, under circumstances that are being investigated.

The Aradippou police are investigating the exacts causes of the collision.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police arrest woman causing disturbance in Chlorakas

Staff Reporter

Geroskipou mayor urges respect for facilities and beach front

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for knife attack in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Man wanted for break-in and theft from Polis café

Staff Reporter

Cyprus’ wholesale and retail sector recovers with €14.6 billion sales volume

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Greek defence minister begins official visit

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign