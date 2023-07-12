Robotex helping bridge the gender gap

The 6th Robotex competition helps breach the gender gap in STEAM by including an exclusive girls’ contest.
Part of the two-day event held on the weekend of July 1 and 2, was a fire-fighting competition exclusively for girls, aimed at inspiring more females to pursue careers in the STEAM fields.
The robotics competition, organised by the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) attracted some 699 participants from all over Cyprus, including robotists, schoolchildren, students and adults, who competed in 20 different challenges.
Over the course of the two-day event, hundreds of visitors, including parents, relatives, friends of the competitors and technology enthusiasts, enjoyed exciting robotic battles and exhibitions of robotic constructions. On Saturday, July 1, the robots navigated Line Following tracks and participated in the Folkrace rally, while also attempting to find their way through a maze.
On Sunday, July 2, the robots engaged in battles on the Sumo field, which included the brand-new 3 kg challenge.
On the same day, the Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou visited the robotics festival and expressed his satisfaction with the projects presented by the roboticists, acknowledging them as the future scientists of the country.
Both days of Robotex Cyprus included a dedicated Educational Robotics exhibition, where primary school students showcased their robotic constructions under the theme “Robots for a Safer World”.
In addition to the competition, the festival incorporated various technological and entertaining activities and shows. Visitors had the opportunity to experience drone flights presented by teachers and students from the Regional Agricultural, Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training of Famagusta/Avgorou.
There were also interactive booths where visitors enjoyed 3D printing demonstrations by Robo.com.cy, technological projects by Youth Makerspace Larnaca, prize draws by Engino, sweet surprises from IET Cyprus and Christels Designs, and other technological creations.
Robotex Cyprus 2023 was organised by the Cyprus Computer Society in collaboration with the University of Cyprus, the Youth Board, and IET Cyprus as co-organisers.
The next stop of Robotex Cyprus is the award ceremony that will take place in September and the trip to Robotex International in Estonia that will take place in November.
For the results visit https://robotex.org.cy/ and contact the Cyprus Computer Society at 22460680 for more information.
The competition was broadcast live from the Youtube channel of Robotex Cyprus.